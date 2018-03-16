2111 Hyde St # 306

Located in the quintessential Russian Hill cooperative building, Capo di Monte, this two Bedroom plus Den, two and one-half Bath home offers expansive west-facing views of San Francisco including Pacific Heights, Cow Hollow and the Presidio.The 1,800 sqft (approx., per graphic artist) floorplan includes Foyer and Entertaining Rooms, west-facing Bedroom Suites and a Den with half Bath, ideal as an Office, third Bedroom, Nursery, or merged to create a larger room – bring your designer! Your personal vision will be complemented by the residence’s old-world charm, including refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, bay windows and crown moldings. Other amenities include an impressive Butler’s Pantry, oversized Laundry Room and private Garage.





Minutes from the shops & restaurants of Polk & Hyde Streets as well as Alice Marble Park, The Capo di Monte is the perfect city residence or pied-a-terre.





• Professionally managed



• Door Attendant



• Grand Lobby and Social Room



• Additional Storage



• Private Garage Parking

