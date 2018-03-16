高端地产新闻
在售 - San Francisco, CA, United States - ¥12,639,522
San Francisco, CA, 94109 - United States

2111 Hyde St # 306

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
其他
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1800
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in the quintessential Russian Hill cooperative building, Capo di Monte, this two Bedroom plus Den, two and one-half Bath home offers expansive west-facing views of San Francisco including Pacific Heights, Cow Hollow and the Presidio.

The 1,800 sqft (approx., per graphic artist) floorplan includes Foyer and Entertaining Rooms, west-facing Bedroom Suites and a Den with half Bath, ideal as an Office, third Bedroom, Nursery, or merged to create a larger room – bring your designer! Your personal vision will be complemented by the residence’s old-world charm, including refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, bay windows and crown moldings. Other amenities include an impressive Butler’s Pantry, oversized Laundry Room and private Garage.



Minutes from the shops & restaurants of Polk & Hyde Streets as well as Alice Marble Park, The Capo di Monte is the perfect city residence or pied-a-terre.



• Professionally managed

• Door Attendant

• Grand Lobby and Social Room

• Additional Storage

• Private Garage Parking

上市日期: 2018年1月1日

MLS ID: 466525

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage
代理经纪:
Gregory Lynn
4159011780

