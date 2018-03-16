718 Long Bridge St

Uncompromised open outlook in the coveted corner of luxurious Arden... From its modern architecture, generous amenities, to refined finishes, there is no place like Arden to immerse yourself in all things amazing at Mission Bay. This bright and sunny home exemplifies plush living at Arden, offering handsome living space, flexible open floor plan, premium gourmet kitchen, spa-like bathrooms, and private view terrace. Plus, the expansive floor-to-ceiling windows showcase vibrant Mission Bay surroundings and partial bay view. Complete with attentive staff, resort style pool, spa, gym, rooftop gardens, outdoor grill, open air dining and lounging areas, social lounge and libraries, LIKE! a perfect home.