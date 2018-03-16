高端地产新闻
在售 - San Francisco, CA, United States - ¥23,758,500
San Francisco, CA, 94109 - United States

1257 1261 Lombard Street

约¥23,758,500
原货币价格 $3,750,000
多家庭住宅

详情

  • 3428
    平方英尺 (3436.0 英亩)

房产描述

Situated on the coveted west slope of Russian Hill, this handsome turn of the century property features 2 buildings, a pair of 4 & 5 room updated flats with classic detail & a 2-level charming rear cottage all on a deep lot. Partial Bay & GG Bridge views. Lush garden setting between buildings plus private outdoor space behind the cottage. The front building will be delivered vacant at close & the cottage is tenant occupied. Prime location close to the shops, restaurants, cafes, & neighborhood services of Polk, Hyde,& Union Streets. Garage for one small car. There may be expansion potential since seller previously obtained a variance to add a level to the cottage.A unique & special property for an owner occupant, investor,or add-value buyer.

上市日期: 2018年1月12日

MLS ID: 466421

联系方式

经纪公司：
Pacific Union International Inc.
代理经纪:
Steven Gothelf
415 345 3063

