1257 1261 Lombard Street

房产描述

Situated on the coveted west slope of Russian Hill, this handsome turn of the century property features 2 buildings, a pair of 4 & 5 room updated flats with classic detail & a 2-level charming rear cottage all on a deep lot. Partial Bay & GG Bridge views. Lush garden setting between buildings plus private outdoor space behind the cottage. The front building will be delivered vacant at close & the cottage is tenant occupied. Prime location close to the shops, restaurants, cafes, & neighborhood services of Polk, Hyde,& Union Streets. Garage for one small car. There may be expansion potential since seller previously obtained a variance to add a level to the cottage.A unique & special property for an owner occupant, investor,or add-value buyer.