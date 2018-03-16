110 Steiner Street

房产描述

Hayes Valley-Duboce Park Victorian Beauty. Single family home w/ legal garden apartment. Main Unit: Large 2 level Unit with 2-3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, Family Room, Dining & Double Parlor Living Room. Stained-glass throughout. Shared back yard - patio area for BBQ w/ gas outlet. Spacious 1-bedroom apartment w/ separate entrance. Modern improvements throughout: Brand new kitchen, remodeled baths, two tankless water heaters, wired for electric car, refurbished hardwood floors, new window treatments, energy efficient electric fireplace/heaters, new furnace in main house, W/D in apartment - main house W/D hookup in garage. Zoned RH3 Centrally Located within Blocks to Lower Haight, Market, Castro, Hayes Valley & all Duboce Triangle has to offer.