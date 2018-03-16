高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
待售 - San Francisco, CA, United States - ¥15,129,412
免费询盘

San Francisco, CA, 94117 - United States

110 Steiner Street

约¥15,129,412
原货币价格 $2,388,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室
  • 2850
    平方英尺 (0.04 英亩)

房产描述

Hayes Valley-Duboce Park Victorian Beauty. Single family home w/ legal garden apartment. Main Unit: Large 2 level Unit with 2-3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, Family Room, Dining & Double Parlor Living Room. Stained-glass throughout. Shared back yard - patio area for BBQ w/ gas outlet. Spacious 1-bedroom apartment w/ separate entrance. Modern improvements throughout: Brand new kitchen, remodeled baths, two tankless water heaters, wired for electric car, refurbished hardwood floors, new window treatments, energy efficient electric fireplace/heaters, new furnace in main house, W/D in apartment - main house W/D hookup in garage. Zoned RH3 Centrally Located within Blocks to Lower Haight, Market, Castro, Hayes Valley & all Duboce Triangle has to offer.

房产特征

  • 木板外墙
  • 实木地板
  • 窗帘
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 拱形天花板
  • 有线卫星电视
  • 壁炉
  • 垃圾处理
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 465028

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway-Franciscan
代理经纪:
Erik J McIntosh
415-672-5646

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway-Franciscan
代理经纪:
Erik J McIntosh
415-672-5646

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_