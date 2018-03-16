高端地产新闻
待售 - San Francisco, CA, United States - ¥9,598,434
Central Sunset, San Francisco, CA, 94122 - United States

1478 34th Ave

约¥9,598,434
原货币价格 $1,515,000

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室
  • 2425
    平方英尺

房产描述

BOM- No fault of property. 2425 square feet per tax records. This property features an excellent layout w/ 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining room, living room w/ fireplace upstairs. Downstairs: 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and an extra family room. The home is sitting on an xtra large 2996 square foot lot. The remodel was completed in 2004-2005 where all systems were updated. Newer roof, low pest report. The property is in good condition. It is tenant occupied with 1 master tenant on a month-2-month lease paying $5622.00 dollars a month. Steps to the N-Judah downtown and very close to Golden Gate Park. This is a great opportunity for someone wanting a large Sunset home at a reasonable price in one of SF's best neighborhood

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Todd Wiley
4153175888

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
