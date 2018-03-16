1478 34th Ave

房产描述

BOM- No fault of property. 2425 square feet per tax records. This property features an excellent layout w/ 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining room, living room w/ fireplace upstairs. Downstairs: 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and an extra family room. The home is sitting on an xtra large 2996 square foot lot. The remodel was completed in 2004-2005 where all systems were updated. Newer roof, low pest report. The property is in good condition. It is tenant occupied with 1 master tenant on a month-2-month lease paying $5622.00 dollars a month. Steps to the N-Judah downtown and very close to Golden Gate Park. This is a great opportunity for someone wanting a large Sunset home at a reasonable price in one of SF's best neighborhood