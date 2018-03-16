高端地产新闻
在售 - San Francisco, CA, United States - ¥40,547,840
免费询盘

Pacific Heights, San Francisco, CA, 94115 - United States

132 Presidio Ave

约¥40,547,840
原货币价格 $6,400,000

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室
  • 4402
    平方英尺

房产描述

Brand new multi-level showstopper w/ 360-degree views and filled with state-of-the-art amenities, making it a rare opportunity to acquire a rock-n-roll penthouse with 2 investment units or house your entire entourage or extended family. 3+BD/3.5BA Penthouse is the epitome of indoor-outdoor living. Views of downtown, across the ocean and Presidio to the GG Bridge. Open kitch/living/dining w/ pocket sliders opens to the 973sqft terrace. Descend down to VIP master suite which accesses the family room or is it your private practice studio or office? 2 more serene bedroom suites boast treetop views. This one-of-a-kind home, both airy and intimate, provides an ideal oasis in the city for a discerning SF star! Make sure to watch video - see link!

上市日期: 2018年1月11日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Erin Thompson
4155319626

周边设施

周边设施
