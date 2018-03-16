4 West 21st Street Apt 11c

Residence 11C exudes luxury as an oversized one bedroom, two bathroom home with 1100 sqft. The apartment can, with ease, be converted into a graceful two bedroom, with a second full ensuite bathroom. As is, this home is a pristine, loft-like one bedroom, two bathroom apartment, beautifully appointed and punctuated with tasteful design details. It boasts sound-proof windows that stretch the entire length of the apartment providing every room with ample sunlight, peace and tranquility. At night it is pin-drop quiet. This distinguished and chic apartment boasts ceiling heights of nearly 10 feet, solid core doors and quarter sawn oak flooring. A spacious living and dining area boasts an abundance of closet and storage space and features an open kitchen with Poliform Varenna high gloss lacquer cabinets with Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, a garbage disposal and Pied Auberge stone countertops. There is also a full guest bathroom, washer/dryer, and large linen closet. The spacious and elegant master bedroom also offers tremendous closet space and is complimented by walls upholstered in understated raw silk. The tasteful, luxurious, white marble master bathroom, designed by Anthony Todd, has a stunning double sink, Robern medicine cabinets and Kohler Tea-For-Two bathtub with separate glass encased shower. 4 West 21st Street is a boutique, full-service condop with only 54 units. It features a fully equipped fitness center, outdoor landscaped terrace, on-site parking and live-in super. PETS WELCOME. Located in the bustling Flatiron District 4 West 21st Street is ideally situated, surrounded with every amenity: abundant shopping, restaurants and transportation alternatives. Excellent landlease with 83 years remaining. Please note, actual monthly maintenance is $3,992 with seller contributing $16,000 to the buyer over the first year of ownership thereby reducing the monthly maintenance to $2,659.20 or $2.48 per square foot.