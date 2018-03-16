This five-room, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath Pre-war condominium was recently gut renovated to take advantage of loft-like ceilings and multiple light-filled exposures. A custom build-out opened the 1203-square-foot space thoroughly, enhancing the apartment in every way. Features include a gracious arrival landing, vast kitchen with custom millwork island, and European appliances, opens to the great room with bay window overlooking Cathedral Parkway, dining area, two bedrooms with en-suite windowed baths and Waterworks fixtures, washer/dryer, powder room and excellent closet space throughout. Let's not forget amazing wall space for artwork! The apartment transfers with a large deeded storage space in the basement, and additional storage units are available for rent. Laundry room in the basement is an additional amenity. 514 West 110th Street is a full-service, 49-unit condominium which can be rented out from day one. A full-time doorman and live-in superintendent receive packages 24 hours a day. No board approval needed. Enjoy excellent subway and bus access with the nearby 1 train at the corner, and the M4 and M60 just down the block for convenient East Side access. With gourmet Westside Market available and Asian grocer H Mart opening soon, the neighborhood could not be more convenient. Access to Columbia, a variety of excellent restaurants, shopping and food purveyors, while nestled between Riverside Park, Central Park and Morningside Park! Please note: Assessment of 722.61 per month ends in April 2018. Maintenance and assessment reflected are for apartment and storage lockers.