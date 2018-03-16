高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥18,056,460
New York, NY, 10011 - United States

31 West 12th Street

约¥18,056,460
原货币价格 $2,850,000
公寓

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

Wonderful opportunity to restore and modernize this gorgeous Gilded Age apartment. A grand entrance with original paneling leads to a double living room with a wrought iron planting balcony facing south over the landmarked townhouses of one of Greenwich Village's most lovely blocks. There is a spacious library (easily a third bedroom), two large bedrooms, two baths and a formal dining room open to a kitchen. With 10-foot ceilings, oversized windows, inlaid floors, original moldings and woodwork, the possibilities are many. Gracious and charming, The Aldea, built in 1895 is located steps to all the Village has to offer, the Union Square Farmer's Market, and Washington Square Park. 80% financing allowed.

MLS ID: 17897020

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens - NYC
代理经纪:
Amanda S. Brainerd
代理经纪:
Brown Harris Stevens - NYC

