Designed by Emile Gruwe and completed in 1886, 101 West 78th Street is a bold and distinctive landmark building located on the corner of 78th Street and Columbus Avenue, directly across the street from its architectural contemporary, the American Museum of Natural History. This turn-of-the-century treasure has been thoughtfully restored and thoroughly modernized to preserve the historical fabric of the building and create an elegant, modern boutique condominium for the 21st Century. Stephen Sills, an Architectural Digest "AD 100" designer, has fashioned the building's lobby, amenity spaces, and a collection of carefully conceived two-to-five-bedroom residences. Located on the front corner of the building facing south and east, Apartment 3A is a four bedroom, three and a half bathroom residence of approximately 4,050 square feet. This apartment is grand, with ceiling heights of up to ten and a half feet, and a corner living room with a gas fireplace measuring 27'-2" x 18'-5". Additional characteristics of this layout include a large formal dining room, gracious eat-in kitchen, and a split-bedroom configuration in which all apartment windows face outward onto either Columbus Avenue or 78th Street. The custom-made Smallbone of Devizes kitchen incorporates Stephen Sills-designed cabinetry in a white, hand-painted finish, accompanied with glass-fronted upper cabinets and antique brass hardware, an array of Miele appliances, and White-Carrara-honed-marble countertops with full-height slab backsplash. Solid oak herringbone floors will grace the public rooms, with plank floors found in the kitchen, bedrooms and corridors. Bathrooms will feature sinks, fittings, and accessories from Waterworks and Stephen Sills custom-designed millwork. 101 West 78th Street is a full-service building with a 24-hour attended lobby. Amenities include a fitness center, children's playroom and bicycle storage. Private storage spaces are also available for purchase. Immediate Occupancy. www.101West78.com The complete offering terms are in an offering plan available from Sponsor. File No. CD13-0137. Property address: 101 West 78th Street. Sponsor: 101 West 78th, LLC, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, 31st Floor New York, NY 10111. Equal Housing Opportunity.