205 West 76th Street

This is a rarely offered bright full three bedroom in the Harrison. A gracious entry foyer/gallery is flanked by a large master bedroom suite and living/dining room on one side, and two additional bedrooms on the other side. At the end of this entrance is a wonderful eat-in kitchen that overlooks the building's magnificent entertainment lounge and patio. The apartment features beautiful herringbone oak wood floors, 10ft ceilings, large windows and spa-like marble baths with premium fixtures. The MBR features a luxurious en-suite bath with double vanity, a separate glass shower and a deep soaking tub. The chef's kitchen is equipped with top-of-the line Energy Star-rated appliances - including Viking cooktop, Viking oven, Viking wine cooler, SubZero refrigerator and Miele dishwasher. It also features white quartzite counters and backsplash, and grey slate stone flooring. The apartment also has a washer/dryer and central air conditioning. Note - since the building opened in 2009 only one "A" line apartment has been offered for resale. Designed by Robert M. Stern, the classically inspired Harrison is a full-service, LEED-certified white-glove condominium that opened in 2009. The extensive building amenities include concierge service and doorman, a large entertainment lounge with a new 80" HD television, dining tables, a kitchen and an attached large furnished and landscaped patio with a marble enclosed BBQ gas grill, a billiards room, a children's playroom, a rooftop sun terrace, bike and private bin storage, and a parking garage. The unit also comes with two (2) full Equinox Fitness Club memberships, with private elevator access to the club from the building. The condominium is in exceptionally strong financial condition, and there is a 421(a) Tax Abatement until 2021. The location is unmatched - central to extraordinary cultural, historical and recreational landmarks. The Museum of Natural History, Hayden Planetarium, the Children's Museum, New York Historical Society, Lincoln Center, the Beacon Theatre, Central Park and Riverside Park are all short strolls away. Multiple bus routes and a nearby express subway station facilitate easy movement to all parts of the city.