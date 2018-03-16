The perfect pied-a-terre with Central Park views at Trump International Hotel Tower. Owning a hotel suite at 1 Central Park West gives you the luxury of a 5-Star hotel with the convenience of apartment ownership. The hotel has 24 hour room service, 6000 square foot fitness center and spa center, 55 foot lap pool, business center with private conference rooms and a personal attach that can make almost any request a reality.This 460 square foot (42.74 square meters) studio unit with 1 bathroom has views of Central Park with a full kitchen for convenience and luxury. When staying in Manhattan for business or pleasure there is quite simply nothing better than being in Columbus Circle at the heart of the city.As an owner you can utilize your unit for up to 179 days a year. This condominium hotel suite is managed and operated as a hotel suite, so, when you are not there it generates substantial income from other guests.