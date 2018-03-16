高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥9,503,400
New York, NY, 10023 - United States

1 Central Park West

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 460
    平方英尺

房产描述

The perfect pied-a-terre with Central Park views at Trump International Hotel Tower. Owning a hotel suite at 1 Central Park West gives you the luxury of a 5-Star hotel with the convenience of apartment ownership. The hotel has 24 hour room service, 6000 square foot fitness center and spa center, 55 foot lap pool, business center with private conference rooms and a personal attach that can make almost any request a reality.This 460 square foot (42.74 square meters) studio unit with 1 bathroom has views of Central Park with a full kitchen for convenience and luxury. When staying in Manhattan for business or pleasure there is quite simply nothing better than being in Columbus Circle at the heart of the city.As an owner you can utilize your unit for up to 179 days a year. This condominium hotel suite is managed and operated as a hotel suite, so, when you are not there it generates substantial income from other guests.

MLS ID: 5330787

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Antonio Cosentino
212-848-0476

