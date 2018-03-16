109 Norfolk Street

This mint condition 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a quiet residential block in the coveted Lower East Side neighborhood. A private keyed elevator opens directly into a full floor apartment. An expansive 23ft wide Great Room with outdoor balcony is made for entertaining or relaxation. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide open western and southern views of lower Manhattan. The chef's kitchen features stainless steel countertops and recently upgraded appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch range, oven and dishwasher, Monogram wine cooler, and a Falmec range hood. The large master bedroom has two custom closets and a travertine marble en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, a large soaking tub, and separate shower stall. A generously sized second bedroom comfortably fits a king-sized bed.Other features include a brand new washer and dryer (externally vented), custom cabinetry, home theater system, bamboo flooring, and plentiful storage space.The Switch Building is a stylish boutique condominium located on a quiet block within one of New York's most vibrant and energetic neighborhoods. In 2009 the building was recognized and awarded by the American Institute of Architects for its iconic facade and interiors. The building also features 24/7 live security through Nest and is located less than one block from F, M, J Z trains and within close proximity to N, R 6 trains. Indoor parking available across the street from $300/mo.