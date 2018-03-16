New York, 10011 - United States

房产描述

Ideally situated on Chelsea's most coveted block, a tree-lined oasis close to gourmet dining and mass transit, this multi-family property offers a variety of potential to both investors and owner-users. The property, built in 1900, is configured as an eight (8) unit multifamily income producing asset, with 100% free-markettenancy. The greater opportunity includes repositioning the unit mix to accommodate higher rent, a potential commercial element, and future assemblage to accommodate new development. The location is a short walk to Google headquarters, the Chelsea Market, the Highline, and the Hudson Yards development, Manhattan's future epicenter of media and finance. Accessible to major transportation hubs, including the A,C,E1,2,3 subway stations.