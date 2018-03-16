高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, United States - ¥49,956,206
New York, 10011 - United States

约¥49,956,206
原货币价格 $7,885,000
联排别墅

  • 4791
    平方英尺

Ideally situated on Chelsea's most coveted block, a tree-lined oasis close to gourmet dining and mass transit, this multi-family property offers a variety of potential to both investors and owner-users. The property, built in 1900, is configured as an eight (8) unit multifamily income producing asset, with 100% free-markettenancy. The greater opportunity includes repositioning the unit mix to accommodate higher rent, a potential commercial element, and future assemblage to accommodate new development. The location is a short walk to Google headquarters, the Chelsea Market, the Highline, and the Hudson Yards development, Manhattan's future epicenter of media and finance. Accessible to major transportation hubs, including the A,C,E1,2,3 subway stations.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 3091315

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Marc Roman
2127764375

