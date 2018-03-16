120 Gramercy Hill, 120 East 29th Street

房产描述

The Perfect 2 bedroom, 2 bath prewar loft-like condo in the Gramercy / NoMad area! This residence boasts room dimensions unlike any other! The 20' x 20' square living room offers incredibly high' ceilings and 3 over-sized windows that bring in views of the beautiful tree lined street and exceptional northern light. The open kitchen has what feels like acres of granite, Poggenpohl cabinets, Viking appliances, a built-in wine fridge, and under-cabinet lighting! The master bedroom is enormous with a stunning, bamboo-lined master bath featuring a double limestone vanity, a 5 fixture spa and soaking tub and a stall shower. There is also a massive walk in closet which can easily be tailored to your lifestyle. Other features include a built in washer/ dryer, a separate foyer, incredibly low common charges, a part time doorman, a wonderful common roof deck and the luxury of living in one of the most convenient hottest neighborhoods in NYC!