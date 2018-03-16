房产描述

Excellent opportunity for investors in one of the world's most luxurious towers! This fabulous high-floor, corner 2 bedroom 2 bath condo apartment at 845 United Nations Plaza in Midtown East is presently occupied by an excellent tenant and commanding market rent until December 31, 2018. The lease can renew or the apartment can be used as a primary residence January 1, 2019. Perched on the building's 44th floor is beautiful 1,493+/- square foot 44E, distinguished by high 10-foot ceilings, maple herringbone floors, double exposures (north and west), and tinted floor-to-ceiling windows throughout that showcase breathtaking views. Priceless vistas of the city including the iconic Empire State and Chrysler Buildings and of the tranquil East River make this a desirable home and investment! The gracious layout has the perfect flow for comfortable living and entertaining. The entry foyer with a powder room and walk-in closet proceeds into a spacious, sunny living room and open dining area. The modern windowed kitchen is adorned with generous cabinetry and granite countertops. Other highlights are a master bedroom with a large en-suite windowed marble bath, a corner library/bedroom, second full bath, abundant closets, a washer and dryer, plus central heating and air conditioning.Built in 2001 and rising above the East River, Trump World Tower at 845 United Nations Plaza is a sought-after, amenity-rich condominium in a coveted locale. Residents are welcomed by a grand lobby entrance and have access to 24-hour doormen, concierge services, a building manager and support staff, 10,000-square-foot health club and spa with 60' lap pool, onsite parking garage, valet parking from a private driveway, a private garden, bike storage, wine storage and private storage rooms. The upscale World Bar and Megu restaurant provide room service and catering. Dogs (max weight 20 lbs.) are permitted. This apartment will be sold occupied by the current tenant paying market rent.