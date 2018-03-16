房产描述

Ready to be imagined by your architect or designer. Welcome to 1001 Fifth Avenue, designed by world renowned architect Philip Johnson. With its unmistakable limestone façade, this Museum Mile home is situated near the top of the building, providing breathtaking views of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and panoramic vistas that will leave a lasting impression on even the most discerning buyer. This true two bedroom, two and a half bathroom residence offers the extremely rare combination of laid-back warmth and New York sophistication. While the kitchen needs updating, the space provides an opportunity for the tasteful buyer. The master bedroom is located on the opposite side of the property, away from the entertainment rooms, for quiet and privacy. Both bedrooms are flooded with excellent eastern light. The generously sized and well-proportioned second bedroom with en suite bath offers fantastic closet space, something that is found throughout the home. All of the bedrooms are complimented by deep-set, large windows. This regal co-op is a full service building, and amenities include a live-in super, full time lobby attendant, a second floor fitness center, and bike storage. Pieds-a-terre are allowed, and the building is pet friendly. This rarely available home offers a unique blend of quintessential Fifth Avenue beauty and Manhattan chic.