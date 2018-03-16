房产描述

This rarely available two-bedroom duplex is replete with pre-war charm and boasts abundant light, high ceilings and open views in one of Gramercy Park's most sought-after white-glove cooperatives.



This gracious residence offers original hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and original architectural details coupled with modern conveniences such as central A/C and Miele W/D.



The large entry gallery features a wood-burning fireplace and dining area that flows into to an inviting living room with brilliant light from three exposures. Adjacent to the living room, the windowed chef's kitchen with partial views of Gramercy Park offers a Viking range, Subzero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, custom white cabinetry and Vermont marble countertops.



A beautiful wooden staircase leads upstairs to an intimate landing outfitted with built-in book shelves. The master suite has soaring ceilings, is flooded with light from Southern, Eastern and Western exposures and features a windowed master bathroom with an oversized walk-in shower. A second bedroom and lovely, windowed full bathroom complete the upper level of this home.



Built in 1909, 24 Gramercy Park South is one of the most elegant and coveted buildings on Gramercy Park. Residents of this impeccably-maintained, pet-friendly cooperative enjoy a full-time doorman, elevator attendant, wine cellar, laundry facilities, storage and a key to the park.