Spice Warehouse, 481 Washington Street

房产描述

Spectacular 4106 square foot first floor elevated duplex with 13 ft ceilings in turn of the century converted Spice Warehouse overlooking Hudson Square Park. This private residence perfectly combines Old World character with modern conveniences. Historic cast iron columns, original exposed bricks, expansive wood beam with original brace work and 4" plank Appalachian white oak flooring are just some of the highlights. Open gourmet kitchen with Newport Shaker style cabinetry, 6-burner Wolf range with vented hood, 56 bottle wine cooler and double door refrigerator by Liebherr and apron-front farmhouse sink. Oversized Master suite with generous fully outfitted closets and opulant master bath with Italian Carrara marble - tiled walls, radiant heat flooring and dual pedestal cast iron soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms w/ 2 full marble baths and an expansive recreation area with it's own half bath. W/D vent out. Upper level 2762 SF, lower level 1344 SF. Partly attended lobby, virtual doorman and bicycle storage. With only 14 apartments in the entire building, this is a rare and limited offering for the most discerning of buyers. Come enjoy this private and quiet corner of NYC, with easy access to all of the best restaurants, retail and galleries that SoHo and Tribeca have to offer. Please contact me now to schedule your appointment to view this amazing and unique turn-key property.