房产描述

The definition of downtown luxury living. Welcome to residence 18M at Rockwell Group's 75 Wall Street. The most desired line in the building, this beautiful 1,244 square foot split two bedroom two bathroom corner unit is now rarely available. Wide-planked cerused oak flooring begins at the first steps of the sizable foyer leading into the open living room. With ten-foot ceilings, the living space flows perfectly into the island separated kitchen with Caesar Stone Countertops, and Lacquer Kitchen Cabinetry by the Italian Design Studio, Boffi, and appliances by Sub-Zero, Liebherr, Miele, Electrolux, and Sharp. The split bedroom layout allows for privacy between the master and second bedroom. The master bedrooms en-suite bathroom features custom wood cabinetry, Botticino Semi Classico Marble Floors, and Tub Surround. Outfitted with a double vanity sink and separate stall shower, it provides the optimum use of space and the highest quality function. The second bedroom is the perfect size with in room storage and a gracious western facing window. Just outside the bedroom you will find the in-residence Bosch washer and dryer. This apartment is in fantastic condition throughout giving you the feeling of a brand new luxury.

The Financial District is now of the most coveted neighborhoods to live in. 75 Wall Street represent ultra-luxury living at it's finest. 75 Wall residents have access to integrated hotel services provided by the Andaz Group including room service, catering, housekeeping, and valet laundry, as well as a full-time personal concierge. The building is host to a 24 hour doorman, resident lounge with children's game room, fully equipped gym with yoga studio and of the most incredible rooftop lounges with 360 degree views of the entire city. Centrally located near all major transportation; Fulton Street Station with the 2,3,4,5, A,C, J and Z trains, PATH, water taxi, heliport, and FDR. Walking distance to parks, plazas, specialty and gourmet markets, dining, local museums and attractions like South Street Seaport and Brand New Brookfield Place.