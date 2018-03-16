60 Beach Street

房产描述

Tucked away on a quiet and much sought after cobblestone street in the heart of landmarked TriBeCa, in a magnificent loft building, the homes at 60 Beach offer style, luxury and grand space. This approximately 4,377 SF triplex maisonette features three bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths, along with private storage, numerous flexible living areas and a PRIVATE GARDEN! The living room is north facing in the front of the building and the kitchen and bedrooms are south facing in the back. The entrance leads you into a huge and bright living area complemented by high ceilings, arched windows and beautiful walnut floors throughout. The oversized, custom-designed Valcucine kitchen flows seamlessly into the open living areas and features white lacquer and walnut cabinetry with white glass countertops, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, a fully vented hood and a large double width island offering tons of storage. The spacious master bedroom suite offers a relaxing and quiet retreat. The master bath pampers with a soaking tub, separate shower and double sink teak vanity with Calcutta gold marble finishes. Services & amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, fully equipped fitness center, children's playroom, landscaped roof terrace with amazing neighborhood views, individual storage rooms, bicycle storage, pet spa and a supplemental laundry room.