101 Leonard Street

luxurious, light. spacious home. It features blonde wood floors, custom cabinetry, as well as city skyline. There are many features of this property that make it a definitely a celebrity codominium for sale. The property is located in Tribeca district, well known for its finest dining experiences, art, fashion and sophistication.
As you walk through the master bathroom you will become enarmoured with its goregous limestone tiles and quartzite countertops. Then you will happily retire to the oversized master bedroom composed with abundant walk-in closet space and high ceilings. Charming kitchen is equipped with the top of the line appliances from Liebherr and Miele.
This global celebrity’s sleek unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with approx. 1,275 Sqft, built in a prewar building in 1904 by Frederick Browne, is just minutes away from the subway and within 3⁄4 of a mile from the Whole Foods store. Tribeca is a very safe neighbourhood and it guarantees you will be able to enjoy culture and use the ability to entertain in a sophisticated manner. If you are looking for a wide range of cuisine to choose from, Nobu can accomodate your needs. Tribeca is well known for film festivals and art shows which can provide great entertainment throughout the year.
The building offers 24hrs of Hotel like, doorman, concierge service, live in supper, state of the art gym, bike storage and an outdoor space on the roof, perfect for entertaining. This unit offers guaranteed rental income until April of 2018 with an approx. 2.5% return on investment per year.