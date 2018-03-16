101 Leonard Street

房产描述

luxurious, light. spacious home. It features blonde wood floors, custom

cabinetry, as well as city skyline. There are many features of this property

that make it a definitely a celebrity codominium for sale. The property is

located in Tribeca district, well known for its finest dining experiences,

art, fashion and sophistication.



As you walk through the master bathroom you will become enarmoured with its

goregous limestone tiles and quartzite countertops. Then you will happily

retire to the oversized master bedroom composed with abundant walk-in closet

space and high ceilings. Charming kitchen is equipped with the top of the line

appliances from Liebherr and Miele.



This global celebrity’s sleek unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with

approx. 1,275 Sqft, built in a prewar building in 1904 by Frederick Browne, is

just minutes away from the subway and within 3⁄4 of a mile from the Whole

Foods store. Tribeca is a very safe neighbourhood and it guarantees you will

be able to enjoy culture and use the ability to entertain in a sophisticated

manner. If you are looking for a wide range of cuisine to choose from, Nobu

can accomodate your needs. Tribeca is well known for film festivals and art

shows which can provide great entertainment throughout the year.



The building offers 24hrs of Hotel like, doorman, concierge service, live in

supper, state of the art gym, bike storage and an outdoor space on the roof,

perfect for entertaining. This unit offers guaranteed rental income until

April of 2018 with an approx. 2.5% return on investment per year.



### Amenities



* 24 Hour Security Guards



* Central Air Conditioning



* Concierge



* Elevator



* Fitness Facility



* Laundry Room



* Roof deck



###