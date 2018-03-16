高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, United States - ¥14,248,764
Tribeca, New York, 10013 - United States

101 Leonard Street

约¥14,248,764
原货币价格 $2,249,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室
  • 1275
    平方英尺
  • $1,510
    管理费

房产描述

luxurious, light. spacious home. It features blonde wood floors, custom
cabinetry, as well as city skyline. There are many features of this property
that make it a definitely a celebrity codominium for sale. The property is
located in Tribeca district, well known for its finest dining experiences,
art, fashion and sophistication.

As you walk through the master bathroom you will become enarmoured with its
goregous limestone tiles and quartzite countertops. Then you will happily
retire to the oversized master bedroom composed with abundant walk-in closet
space and high ceilings. Charming kitchen is equipped with the top of the line
appliances from Liebherr and Miele.

This global celebrity’s sleek unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with
approx. 1,275 Sqft, built in a prewar building in 1904 by Frederick Browne, is
just minutes away from the subway and within 3⁄4 of a mile from the Whole
Foods store. Tribeca is a very safe neighbourhood and it guarantees you will
be able to enjoy culture and use the ability to entertain in a sophisticated
manner. If you are looking for a wide range of cuisine to choose from, Nobu
can accomodate your needs. Tribeca is well known for film festivals and art
shows which can provide great entertainment throughout the year.

The building offers 24hrs of Hotel like, doorman, concierge service, live in
supper, state of the art gym, bike storage and an outdoor space on the roof,
perfect for entertaining. This unit offers guaranteed rental income until
April of 2018 with an approx. 2.5% return on investment per year.

### Amenities

* 24 Hour Security Guards

* Central Air Conditioning

* Concierge

* Elevator

* Fitness Facility

* Laundry Room

* Roof deck

###

房产特征

  • 礼宾服务
  • 木制平台
  • 电梯
  • 空调

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

联系方式

分部：
Corporate
代理经纪:
Johnny Mansilla
917-963-3566

