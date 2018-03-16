11 East 36th Street

房产描述

Rarely available, luxurious and chic Pre-War Loft in Morgan Lofts. Currently set up as photographer's live/work space. Step off your private keyed elevator into your open flow main room with soaring 12'6" beamed ceilings. This two bedroom plus bonus room/home office, two bathroom unit features a large open floorplan spread over 1,833 square feet with double height windows facing south to views of the Empire State Building. Enjoy top-of-the-line open kitchen with Calcutta marble counter tops, Subzero refrigerator, Keppersbusch dishwasher, stove and range, Miele exhaust hood. Master Suite is fit for a king-sized bed with en suite Master Bathroom which is spa-like with extra deep soaking tub, separate stall shower, Kohler fixtures. Extra convenient Bosch washer/dryer in home. The second bedroom is also large with a full wall of closets Jack and Jill full bathroom. There is also a separate bonus room/home office area in the apartment. Adjacent to the unit, and included with the apartment, is a private storage/utility closet on the same floor. Excellent closet/storage space throughout this home. Perfect for live/work, primary residence, pied-a-terre, or investment property. Morgan Lofts is a boutique condominium built in 1911 and converted in 2007 with interiors designed by Andres Escobar. Full-service with a 24-hr doorman, fitness center, TWO common roof terraces with extraordinary Empire State Building and Midtown views, and a full-time super. The Midtown South location allows for easy access to Harold Square, Bryant Park, Grand Central, the 34th St Shopping Corridor, trendy restaurants and cafes, the Midtown Tunnel, and numerous mass-transit options.