在售 - New York, United States - ¥8,229,944
New York, 10014 - United States

708 Washington Street

约¥8,229,944
原货币价格 $1,299,000
  • 2
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)

Super low maintenance fees $850 per month. Charming newly renovated spacious 2br's in the heart of the west village. Enjoy lots of sunlight during the day, and city views at night, through the large windows. Relax comfortably with 2 king size bedrooms and lots of closet space throughout the apartment. Watch beautiful sunsets from the waterfont park just a block away. Take a stroll out your door to the numerous cozy coffee shops, restaurants, and many other enjoyable activities just around the corner. Take advantage of the extremely low maintenance fee. To schedule a private showing, please contact me.

MLS ID: 17941720

分部：
Halstead Property
代理经纪:
Aaron P. Palmer
212-381-6544
代理经纪:
Halstead Property

