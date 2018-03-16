708 Washington Street

房产描述

Super low maintenance fees $850 per month. Charming newly renovated spacious 2br's in the heart of the west village. Enjoy lots of sunlight during the day, and city views at night, through the large windows. Relax comfortably with 2 king size bedrooms and lots of closet space throughout the apartment. Watch beautiful sunsets from the waterfont park just a block away. Take a stroll out your door to the numerous cozy coffee shops, restaurants, and many other enjoyable activities just around the corner. Take advantage of the extremely low maintenance fee. To schedule a private showing, please contact me.