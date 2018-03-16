高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New York, United States - ¥10,060,932
免费询盘

New York, 10022 - United States

959 First Avenue

约¥10,060,932
原货币价格 $1,588,000
其他

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 841
    平方英尺

房产描述

Live in this spectacular, sun filled corner one bedroom at The Sutton. This will be the first resale of the apartment since it was constructed in 2016. Capitalizing on the elements of space and light this impeccably handcrafted apartment creates contemporary living with elegant design touches and subtle nuances. Situated on a large corner with gracious ceilings heights and oversized windows allows you to enjoy remarkable city and water views with north and east exposures on a higher floor. Everything an aspiring chef could possibly desire awaits you with a spectacular custom- designed open kitchen featuring Gaggenau appliances with white glass countertops and backsplash creating the perfect setting for hosting guests. The brilliantly designed bathroom features custom Watermark fixtures, and bold marble tile flooring in black with a handsome herringbone pattern throughout. Designed by Incorporated NYC and Goldstein Hill & West Architects, The Sutton has redefined the standard of living with its handcrafted aesthetic details and modern finishes. The Sutton is a full service building in the heart of Sutton Place. Amenities include 24/7 concierge service, on- site superintendent, children's playroom, fitness center, bicycle and storage room, residents' lounge with fireplace and a residents' garden.

MLS ID: 17987544

联系方式

分部：
Halstead Property
代理经纪:
Ante Jakic
212-381-3209
代理经纪:
Ellie Wald
212-381-3350

联系方式

分部：
Halstead Property
代理经纪:
Ante Jakic
212-381-3209
代理经纪:
Ellie Wald
212-381-3350

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_