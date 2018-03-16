515 East 89th Street

房产描述

A rare opportunity to combine 2 adjacent Apartments! This is your chance to create the home of your dreams in the greatest City in the World. This combination of Apartment 4B and 4C will result in approximately 2,000 square feet of living space and 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Gracie Gardens is a gorgeous pre war enclave of 4 low rise buildings near Gracie Mansion. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped courtyard, elegant lobby, full time superintendent, Full time doorman, storage room, free bike room and laundry in basement. The completion of the Second Avenue Subway has had a major impact on commuting times from this Yorkville coop. Easy access to Shops, restaurants, crosstown buses, Asphalt Green, the FDR, East River Drive, Carl Schurz Park and the East River Esplanade. Pets welcome.