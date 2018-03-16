12 East 87th Street

房产描述

Located steps away from Central Park and Museum Mile, The Capitol is a landmarked neo-Renaissance building designed by famed architects George and Edward Blum. Apartment 6B is an oversized pre-war 2 bedroom/2 bath with 2 walk-in closets, soaring 9'10" ceilings, detailed crown molding, and beautiful herringbone hardwood floors. The magnificent living room is 24'8" x 17'3"and it features loft-like ceilings, a wall of windows with an abundance of sunlight, and a wood burning fireplace. It's an impressive setting for entertaining guests and displaying art work. All of the rooms are generously proportioned and there is an abundance of storage space throughout the apartment. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and double exposures with a partial view of the Central Park Reservoir. There is a windowed kitchen and a washer/dryer in the unit.12 East 87th St, aka The Capitol, is a pet friendly coop with live-in superintendent, part-time doorman (12-8pm), and laundry room. It's conveniently located in prime Carnegie Hill and also near public transportation and prestigious public and private schools. 65% financing permitted. 1% flip tax. Pied-a-terre's allowed.