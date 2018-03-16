26 West 20th Street

房产描述

The unit is currently laid out as 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom in estate condition. This is a rare opportunity to build a dream KEYED ELEVATOR, FULL FLOOR, PRE-WAR LOFT. Listed at $1063 per foot, with reasonable maintenance at $1.81 per foot, 26 West 20th offers a chance to build immediate equity in a prime downtown location. (Miller Samuel, Inc. lists average HOA for Manhattan Co-ops Q4 2017 at $1.90 per foot; all square footage measurements are estimates based on FLRPLANS measurements.)Welcome to 26 West 20th. This sprawling, approximately 2352 square foot, FULL-FLOOR PRIVATE KEYED ELEVATOR PRE-WAR LOFT is in one of Manhattan's most vibrant and central neighborhoods: the Flatiron District. This 2nd floor unit features soaring 12'11" ceilings, historic pre-war details, and a full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking 20th street to the north. The windows are the largest in the building. Measuring 28 ft X 90 ft, this blank canvas is currently being used as a live/work space. Convert this unit into a residence and create your dream home with a flexible floor-plan and no load bearing walls. The space could be made into an expansive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home plus office space and closets galore. W/D ALLOWED. Bring your architect and contractor. Built in 1920, this thoughtfully self-managed Co-op will be updating the public spaces and elevator within the year. With four residential floors over a ground floor commercial co-op unit, this boutique building is perfect for those seeking relaxed, private living in the heart of vibrant Downtown.Located just a few short blocks from famed Madison Square Park and The Ladies Mile Historic District, you'll be living in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Manhattan. The heart of the Gilded Age New York, this neighborhood features extraordinary Beaux-Arts architecture and was the location of some of New York's most famous department stores in the mid to late 1800's. Lord & Taylor, Best & Co, and Bergdorf Goodman made this area so popular that it was dubbed "The Ladies Mile" as it was frequented by the fashionable ladies of the era who were able to shop for the first time unaccompanied by men. This is also the home of Daniel H. Turnham's famous Flatiron Building with it's name being coined due to it's unique architecture on a triangular block. This building is perfectly located at the epicenter of 5th Avenue's lower Fashion District with an abundance of home and design havens like ABC Carpet & Home, clothing and boutique shops such as Anthropologie and Coach, as well as many specialty item stores. Flatiron is synonymous with some of the top dining in New York City, with top players Eleven Gramercy Park, ABC Kitchen, Gramercy Tavern and the famous indoor piazza, Eataly. Nightlife in this vibrant neighborhood includes The Gansevoort Park Avenue, Flatiron Lounge, 40/40 Club, and The Jazz standard. For the home chef, Trader Joe's is just a block away, and both Whole Foods and Fairway are easy walking. Public transportation is a dream with access to a multitude of train lines including the 4, 5, 6, L, F, M, N, R, W and PATH trains. For these reasons, Flatiron is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city. This location cannot be beat.The building will allow personal residential use of the unit as either a primary or secondary home, pied-a-terres allowed. Purchase policies are flexible upon board review, but buyers should show strong financials with liquidity for both renovation and housing payments after closing.