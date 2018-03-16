房产描述

Located on a top floor of a full service Park Avenue Co-op, this unique apartment will envelope you in a tranquil atmosphere in the midst of the bustling city. Stunning and meticulously designed, this home has rooms facing Park Avenue, the Central Park Reservoir and the iconic West Side skyline. Light, space and luxury abound from a triple mint renovation in which the owners carefully maintained the prewar integrity with architectural mill work and fine cabinetry while featuring every modern convenience. The center foyer is also a gracious gallery, perfect for artwork and entertaining. The soft color palette throughout the home inspired the custom furnishings and showcases a mid-century modern art collection. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and large windows that face North and onto Park Avenue. The library has two large windows and was originally the third bedroom; it can easily be converted back. With open views to the west, the dining room is perfect for fabulous dinner parties or family gatherings. The master suite features an over-sized corner bedroom that frames the views of the Central Park Reservoir and the CPW skyline.The windowed master bath is en-suite with double sinks and custom cabinetry. All of these well-proportioned rooms have 9'7" beamed ceilings. The highlights of the extensive renovation include: three zone central air; a home automation system;three spa-like bathrooms; Aquasol stone counter-tops,honed Cardosa floors and top of the line appliances in the kitchen; white-washed reclaimed oak wood floors throughout. 1130 Park Avenue is a renowned Carnegie Hill Co-op. It is located in a charming and historic neighborhood that is home to some of Manhattan's significant cultural institutions and a short walk to Central Park. The Co-op is pet friendly, has a new exercise room and offers private storage. There is a 2% flip tax payable by the purchaser.