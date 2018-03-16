345 East 50th Street Unit Townhouse-1b

As featured in Gotham Magazine & New York City Style Guide - welcome home! Move in ready and perfectly designed this townhouse in full service condominium M at Beekman is a garden-lovers dream with approx. 2900 sq.ft of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an expansive 850 sq.ft lush landscaped garden with BBQ grill & fire pit. You will enjoy open views of the tranquil garden from every part of this home and enjoy townhouse living with the functionality of full services that include: a 24-hour concierge, a gym, a yoga room, and private storage space.Spread over three floors the home features hardwood floors, a washer & dryer and central air conditioning throughout. On the first floor, you are greeted by a modern open-living kitchen that features schist-stone counter- tops, white oak cabinets, and a suite of high-end stainless-steel appliances that includes a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Miele steam oven, and Fisher & Paykel double drawer dishwashers. The first floor also includes a spacious bedroom complete with en-suite bathroom, a guest room that can also be used as a formal dining area or a library and a well appointed guest bathroom.Through the gallery, the dramatic spiral staircase leads to the lower level of the house to a comfortable media room which leads to a large home office that can also be converted into a fourth bedroom. The upper level of the home is inhabited entirely by a grand master suite that boasts a large dressing room, private balcony overlooking the garden, and a sumptuous en-suite bathroom that features dual vanity sinks, radiant heated flooring, a glass-enclosed walk-in shower, and a separate tub.M at Beekman condominium was converted from a series of pre-war townhouses in 2007. It is located only a few blocks from the East River and is surrounded by a number of trendy restaurants, cafes, and bars. Nearby subway lines include the E, M, and 6. An impressive & rare find.



