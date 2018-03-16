高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥25,310,722
New York, NY, 10003 - United States

28 East 10th Street Apt 11d

约¥25,310,722
原货币价格 $3,995,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Devonshire House is a classic pre-war condominium located in the heart of Greenwich Village. Designed by architect Emery Roth and built in 1928, this historic building with elegant modern interior finishes by Victoria Hagen offers 24 hour doorman, fitness room, playroom, roof garden, storage, bicycle room. The building has a wonderful Tudor style lobby and charming English garden. The quiet central location, close to a variety of shopping, dining and culture makes Devonshire House a rare find. Close to Washington Square Park and other neighborhood such as Soho and Union Square. The Exquisite 2 bedrooms and luxurious 1.5 baths residence is located on a high floor where it is flooded with sunlight through custom Pella windows. The chef's kitchen with all top appliances, open to a dining/living area that is perfect for entertaining. Additional features in the apartment include washer/dryer and central air. This rare find will satisfy any demanding requirements.

MLS ID: 00111992

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Olga Reindlova ''Neulist''
2126067707

