795 Fifth Avenue

Rarely does one find these ravishing views from a one bedroom jewel. This spacious and serene, mint condition residence is located in New York's premier apartment hotel, The Pierre.



The welcoming entrance opens to the generous living room with spectacular views of Central Park and beyond. High ceilings and generous space allow for gracious living and entertaining. The corner bedroom facing Central Park, along with southern views looking down Fifth Avenue, has a sitting room and en-suite marble bath. A kitchen and powder room complete the residence.



The Pierre is a pre-war, full service co-operative on Fifth Avenue which offers 24 hour doormen, elevator operators, concierge service and a security staff. Residents have daily housekeeping, valet parking, a fitness center, 24 hour restaurant service, a business center and a hair salon. The city awaits with Lincoln Center, Broadway, five-star dining, Barney's, Bergdorf's, Tiffany's and Central Park all at close proximity.