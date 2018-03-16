211 East 53rd Street

Rare opportunity to own a spacious two bedroom, two bathroom home in Midtown. 10K is a corner unit with three exposures facing South, West and North. The Southern exposure is a particularly bright open city view. The living room offers generous space for dining and entertaining and leads into a lot-line windowed kitchen. Both bedrooms are spacious and are set back against the Northern side of the apartment, providing a peaceful retreat. The master bedroom has a an en-suite bathroom and is appointed with two large closets.



The Hawthorne is a centrally located full service CONDOP with a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, central laundry room, planted roofdeck and storage in the basement. Pied-a-terres are not allowed, however the Hawthorne follows Condo renting rules.