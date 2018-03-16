高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥46,566,660
免费询盘

New York, NY, 10007 - United States

2 Park Place Apt 33b

约¥46,566,660
原货币价格 $7,350,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2548
    平方英尺

房产描述

Originally commissioned by retail magnate F.W. Woolworth, architect Cass Gilbert’s magnificent 792-foot tall neo-Gothic masterpiece continues to capture the imagination and grace the world’s most famous skyline. The 33 individually crafted condominium residences developed by Alchemy Properties start on the 29th floor and are designed by world-renowned French architect, Thierry W Despont with a design quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail befitting this beloved landmark.

At a height of 422 feet above street level, this sprawling two bedroom, two and a half bath home is approx. 2548 square feet and offers up to 10’ ceilings, oak herringbone floors throughout and large operable windows facing North, West and South with meticulously restored terra-cotta window surrounds elegantly framing the breathtaking views over historic TriBeca and One World Trade.

The windowed kitchen has open views of the Manhattan skyline, custom dada cabinetry by the Molteni Group, Dornbracht hardware, Calacatta Caldia marble counters and backsplashes as well as a suite of Miele appliances offers direct views of the Manhattan skyline.

The corner master suite boasts a walk-in closet and dressing area with a spacious windowed bathroom outfitted with steam shower, free standing tub, double vanity by the Molteni Group, Calacatta Prima marble floors and marble slab walls and radiant heated floors with a Nero Marquina border all finished with Dornbracht Platinum fixtures and Nanz nickel hardware.

With never more than two homes per floor, life at The Woolworth Tower Residences offers a club like intimacy while surrounded by world-class restaurants, hotels and shopping. Offering white glove service and amenities that include the Gilbert Lounge, Woolworth Pool, Fitness Studio, Wine Cellar and Tasting Room, Bike Room, On-Site Attended parking and resident-only Lobby. Expected occupancy in the first quarter of 2018.

上市日期: 2017年4月25日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage
代理经纪:
Michael Hanna
2126064104

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage
代理经纪:
Michael Hanna
2126064104

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_