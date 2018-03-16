高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥18,531,630
New York, NY, 10022 - United States

641 Fifth Avenue Apt 36c

约¥18,531,630
原货币价格 $2,925,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1288
    平方英尺

房产描述

View From the Top

Unique opportunity to own in one of Manhattan’s most exclusive condominiums with expansive Central Park Views.

Located in the world famous Olympic Tower, 36 floors above 5th Avenue, this spacious one bedroom home, which easily converts to two, is ideal for those seeking top of the line living. The apartment features 9 Foot floor-to-ceiling windows with dramatic views of Central Park and the reservoir. Facing North, with views to the East and West, you are treated to awe-inspiring sunrises and sunsets.

The expansive living and dining rooms, ideal for social gatherings, feature beautiful hardwood floors and custom built-ins. The loft-like principal room, spacious enough for a second bedroom or library, exudes warmth and elegance. The luxurious master bedroom suite is the perfect retreat, with room for a breakfast table overlooking the world below. An office area and two full marble bathrooms with tub and shower are perfect for his and her living.

The kitchen is a perfect compliment to this home, with granite counter tops, French style custom cabinets and state of the art appliances, including Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, microwave convection oven and washer and dryer. In addition, there is a built-in dry bar and new heating and air conditioning.

Developed by Aristotle Onassis, designed by Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, the fifty-one story building, often dubbed “The Tower of Power”, is situated at the center of Manhattan's finest shopping, home to Cartier, Saks, and Versace.

The building's amenities include best-in-class concierge services found in only the most exclusive residences. The staff provides unrivaled security and is on hand 24 hours a day to assist with your every need, all with a high regard for the privacy of its high-profile residents and guests. There is a gym on the 22nd floor, bike storage, and car valet services.

上市日期: 2017年12月8日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage
代理经纪:
Elizabeth Sample
2126067685

_