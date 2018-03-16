795 Fifth Avenue Apt 30/31

This spectacular 14-room duplex apartment is situated high atop the prestigious Pierre Hotel on Fifth Avenue. Featuring a meticulous triple mint renovation and boasting extraordinary 360 degree views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline, this elegant trophy residence is absolute perfection. The stunning duplex is distinguished by a sweeping suite of entertaining rooms including an immensely grand corner Living Room, a large formal Dining Room, and an impressive Library spanning 42’ along Fifth Avenue. The elegant and versatile layout offers many Bedrooms including two enormous Master Bedroom Suites with custom wood paneled Dressing Rooms, spacious Sitting Rooms, and luxurious marble Bathrooms. The stunning renovation incorporates beautiful hardwood floors and custom design details with state-of-the-art lighting and technology systems. Services and amenities offered by the white-glove prewar co-op include concierge, housekeeping services and a pristine gym. This is a co-exclusive.