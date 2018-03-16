515 East 79th Street Apt 20a

The Asten House is perfectly located on the UES. It is near to Carl Schurz Park, fabulous restaurants, grocers, pharmacies and eateries. Here is a true neighborhood with public transportation nearby and direct access to the FDR highway, making all of New York City only minutes away. This magnificent white glove full service building caters to its residents with 24 hour doormen, concierge, 24 hour resident garage, state-of-the-art gym and party room. Situated on the 20th floor this A-line 3Br, 3bath apartment offers some of the most breathtaking views in all of Manhattan. With direct exposures South, the city and river views are unparalleled. Enjoy watching the boats sail up and down the East River during the day and in the evening the city lights dancing across the skyline on your beautiful Southern terrace. The Northern views here are equally as enchanting with wonderful open city skyline views. Enjoy it all as you sip your morning coffee from the newly redesigned open eat-in-kitchen or the second bedroom. The Living room, Master bedroom and bedroom three enjoy the light and warmth of the sun flooded Southern exposures. The layout of this apartment is designed for gracious living. The rooms are generous and the entertaining space is vast with the elegant open kitchen. In 2016 this stunning home underwent a complete renovation. All windows were replaced. New through wall air conditioners were installed. All 3 bathrooms were completely redone with radiant heat floors, heated towel bars, shower, shower doors and toto toilet.The kitchen was beautifully redesigned with snow white Quartz countertops and grey porcelain floor tiles. All new appliances were put in: Subzero built in refrigerator, Miele Convection oven, Miele gas cooktop and retractable hood, Miele Futura Dishwasher, Miele Microwave oven ,a Miele built in coffee system and a new Bosch washer and dryer. Pets welcome.