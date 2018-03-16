高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥17,581,290
New York, NY, 10016 - United States

34 East 30th Street Apt 4

约¥17,581,290
原货币价格 $2,775,000
其他
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 2781
    平方英尺

房产描述

LIVE BIG in this 34’ wide x 84’9’ deep authentic full-floor loft with high beamed ceilings and vintage loft appeal that will take your breath away. Currently configured as an open loft with one renovated bath and large laundry room but can be reconfigured as 2-3 bedrooms with 2-3 baths with board and D.O.B. approval. Bring your architect and create your dream loft or live, work and entertain in this big, bright and beautiful "rare" loft commodity. This loft boasts expansive entertaining space; bright south and radiant north exposures; windowed office area, open kitchen, dining area, media room/guest area, master bedroom, voluminous closet storage, hard wood flooring throughout, laundry room features vented washer and dryer. A bohemian feel pervades the colossal living space with sliding barn doors revealing two room-size boutique clothing emporiums, gallery-size walls for art and bookshelves. The south view includes the New York Life buildings iconic golden crown and to the north enjoy a tree-top NoMad street view.



This intimate prewar coop building features video intercom security, key-locked elevator entry, passenger and freight elevators, common roof deck, basement storage and full-time superintendent

上市日期: 2017年11月27日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Downtown Manhattan Brokerage
代理经纪:
Mara Blum
2124312447

周边设施

周边设施
