34 East 30th Street Apt 4

LIVE BIG in this 34’ wide x 84’9’ deep authentic full-floor loft with high beamed ceilings and vintage loft appeal that will take your breath away. Currently configured as an open loft with one renovated bath and large laundry room but can be reconfigured as 2-3 bedrooms with 2-3 baths with board and D.O.B. approval. Bring your architect and create your dream loft or live, work and entertain in this big, bright and beautiful "rare" loft commodity. This loft boasts expansive entertaining space; bright south and radiant north exposures; windowed office area, open kitchen, dining area, media room/guest area, master bedroom, voluminous closet storage, hard wood flooring throughout, laundry room features vented washer and dryer. A bohemian feel pervades the colossal living space with sliding barn doors revealing two room-size boutique clothing emporiums, gallery-size walls for art and bookshelves. The south view includes the New York Life buildings iconic golden crown and to the north enjoy a tree-top NoMad street view.





This intimate prewar coop building features video intercom security, key-locked elevator entry, passenger and freight elevators, common roof deck, basement storage and full-time superintendent