550 Park Avenue Apt 16ae

This 5-room residence is ideally situated on the 16th floor, with sunny open views, including an oblique view of Central Park from the master bedroom. With charmingly scaled rooms, nearly 10-foot ceilings, and well designed division between public and private space, this two bedroom, two bathroom apartment is a perfect home or part-time residence and a rare opportunity to live in one of New York’s most distinguished cooperatives. No financing is permitted; pets are welcome, pied-a-terres are allowed and the apartment comes with a large storage room in the basement.



550 Park Avenue was designed in 1917 by the city’s foremost architect of luxury residential buildings, J.E.R Carpenter, and has long been prized for its sophisticated elegance and grandeur. Located two blocks from Central Park, it sits amidst the city’s premier restaurants, shops and museums, and offers the perfect New York address.