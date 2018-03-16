1 Central Park South Apt 1809

This opulent corner Duplex Penthouse is the trophy atop the legendary Plaza Residences, with breathtaking Central Park and Fifth Avenue views. Home to a renowned American fashion/life-style designer, the residence is one-of-a-kind. A truly exceptional offering for the most discerning buyer seeking elegant living and luxurious entertaining.



The fashionable 12 Room home has undergone a $20 million renovation and was perfectly restored to the original grandeur of the French-Renaissance style. Each room features significant proportions with 10ft to 35ft ceiling heights and exquisite custom millwork, stonework, reclaimed hardwood floors and special designed Nanz hardware.



THE MAIN LEVEL opens to a large Gallery that leads to a Grand Salon with direct views of the Grand Armory Plaza on Fifth Avenue. Also featured is an Alcove Library, a custom paneled stately Office, a Media Room with a decorative fireplace and a Formal Dining Room with Wet Bar. The majestic Dome Tea Room showcases a custom hand-painted mural by Hilary Knight, author of Eloise at The Plaza, and overlooks Central Park. The Bistro inspired Eat-In Kitchen, with the finest appliances, and a Powder Room complete this level.



THE UPPER LEVEL, connected by a sweeping spiral staircase, leads to four private Bedrooms Suites and four Full Bathrooms. The luxurious corner Tower Master Suite is a sophisticated retreat and includes a decorative fireplace, double Dressing Rooms and a Spa inspired Bathroom. The private magical Terrace overlooking Central Park is enhanced by the Plaza’s famed, architecturally significant, Grand Dome. Three additional whimsical Bedrooms Suites are: Nautical, Rock N’ Roll and Lavender Fields themed. A handsome Guest Sitting Room and Laundry complete this level.



This is truly a one-of-a-kind Penthouse in the sky.