55 East 76th Street Apt 12/13

Never before has this special opportunity arisen: to join two adjacent sun-flooded, south-facing apartments on the fifth floor of The Imperial, a turn of the 19th century architectural beauty, just off Madison Avenue, and next to the Carlyle Hotel. This combination of ~2800 square feet presents several exceptional options and would result in six large south-facing windows comprising ~45 feet of south facing frontage with sunny, ample entertaining space, 3-4 bedrooms, including a great master suite and spa bath, three additional baths, a large windowed eat-in kitchen suitable for a culinary professional, laundry room, great closet space,~10 foot ceilings, period moldings and flooring, and three period fireplaces. Apt. 13 is renovated and is now configured with two bedrooms, two baths, living/dining room with period working fireplace, a large windowed Poggenpohl kitchen and four south-facing windows. Apt. 12 has two south-facing windows, two period fireplaces, living room, two bedrooms and a library, large eat-in windowed kitchen and large, windowed bath. The Imperial is distinguished by its gorgeous brownstone facade, completed in the Neo-Grec style. Glass and gilded wrought iron doors open to the lobby, whose hand-laid mosaic tiled floors and marble walls were inspired by European architecture. There is a part-time doorman (8AM-midnight, 7 days a week) and two storage units convey with this sale. Only a handful of buildings offer the charm and allure of The Imperial, which enjoys a prime location on a quiet, pretty residential street, a block from Central Park, and proximate to the City’s top public & private schools, including P.S. 6, museums, fine shopping, dining, many fitness studios and bus and nearby subway transportation that make this Upper East Side address particularly appealing. 2% flip tax, pet and pied-a-terre friendly. FLOORPLANS SHOWN ARE PROPOSED COMBINATIONS OF APT. 12 & 13. COMBINATION IS SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE CO-OP'S ARCHITECT AND BOARD.