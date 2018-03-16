1105 Park Avenue Apt 5c-d

From the private elevator landing, enter into this chic renovation of 13 into 10 rooms, ~4100 square feet in one of Carnegie Hill's finest prewar cooperatives. With four bedrooms, each with en suite windowed baths and incredible closet space, an enormous family room, library (or fourth bedroom), living room with wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen, this mint condition residence is designed with elements sourced throughout the world and is perfect for the design aficionado. From the hand-stained clear chevron patterned oak floors, to the custom fabricated three inch thick doors with polished nickel handcrafted hardware, to the hand-cast plaster moldings and thoughtful division of space (separating living quarters from public entertaining areas), this renovation reflects a labor of love, architecture and design. The master suite features a 100 square foot walk-in closet, an office and a windowed master bath with slab marble, double sink and private commode. Additional features include a butler’s pantry with wet bar and wine fridge, separate laundry area with full size washer/dryer, three SubZero refrigerators, two dishwashers, two sets of washer/dryers and two powder rooms. A fourth and fifth bedroom can be created from the adaptable floor plan and the half baths can become full baths if needed. Shareholders at 1105 Park, a Rosario Candela designed pet friendly pre-war cooperative, enjoy fine service and amenities, including a 24-hour attended lobby, gym and private storage (here, two bins). 2% Flip Tax by Buyer.