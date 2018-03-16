140 East 63rd Street Ph 4

PREWAR SPONSOR PENTHOUSE



Amazing opportunity to customize the last remaining Sponsor Unit at the Barbizon/63 Condominium. This 5,041 sq. ft., Pre-War Duplex, has the qualities, features & amenities of a brand new building. The unit is white-box ready, and awaits your personal selections to create something truly unique. You will be taken aback when walking into the Park View, Double Height Great Room with Library Mezzanine above. With two stories, four exposures, welcoming gallery with southern light, double thermo-pane French casement windows, select reinforced artwork walls and a four pipe HVAC system; this home is ready for your personal touch. First level plan includes dramatic Two-Story Entertaining Living Room, Dining Room, Foyer/Gallery, Kitchen, Breakfast Room, Laundry and expansive Master Suite. Second level plan include 3 Bedrooms, Two Baths, Powder Room, Family Room, Staff Room with en-suite bath and Library.



Subject to the Alterations provision of the By-Laws of the Condominium, select your own Designer/Contractor or continue to work with the Developer’s Designer/Contractor to complete your unit.



The materials contained herein do not constitute an offer which is made exclusively through the Plan, Attorney General File no. CD-05-0103, as amended, nor is any offer made under the plan in any place in which the making of such an offer is prohibited by law.



PH4 can be combined with PH3 (per board approval) to create a "townhouse in the sky" with over 7500 SF and three terraces.