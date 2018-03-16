812 Park Avenue Apt 10a

Six large windows face east over Park Avenue from the spacious Living Room with wood-burning fireplace, Master Bedroom and en suite bath. A secondary bedroom features a corner southwest exposure, three large closets and a windowed en suite bath. The recently renovated windowed eat-in kitchen has a pantry, laundry area and southern light. A third bedroom, or office/staff room, with windowed en suite bath complete this well-considered floor plan.
Features such as a grand central entry gallery, square dining room, high ceilings, crown moldings, original herringbone oak floors, numerous walk-in closets, private storage, and a wet bar distinguish this stately high floor residence which is sun-flooded with east, south and west light.
Located at Park and 75th Street, 812 Park Avenue is a full service white glove building with a 24 hour attended lobby, resident manager and state-of-the-art gym. Designed by renowned architect J.E.R. Carpenter in 1927, it is recognized as one of Park Avenue's most prestigious pre-war cooperatives. Comprised of 41 predominantly duplex homes, the building has magnificent architectural detail evocative of the elegance of old New York. Pets are welcome. Financing is not permitted. 2% flip tax.
Showings are Monday to Friday 9AM-4PM by appointment.
上市日期: 2017年8月16日