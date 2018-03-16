812 Park Avenue Apt 10a

This expansive tenth floor Classic Six has beautifully scaled rooms and an elegant layout, with more than forty feet of Park Avenue frontage and outstanding light.

Six large windows face east over Park Avenue from the spacious Living Room with wood-burning fireplace, Master Bedroom and en suite bath. A secondary bedroom features a corner southwest exposure, three large closets and a windowed en suite bath. The recently renovated windowed eat-in kitchen has a pantry, laundry area and southern light. A third bedroom, or office/staff room, with windowed en suite bath complete this well-considered floor plan.

Features such as a grand central entry gallery, square dining room, high ceilings, crown moldings, original herringbone oak floors, numerous walk-in closets, private storage, and a wet bar distinguish this stately high floor residence which is sun-flooded with east, south and west light.

Located at Park and 75th Street, 812 Park Avenue is a full service white glove building with a 24 hour attended lobby, resident manager and state-of-the-art gym. Designed by renowned architect J.E.R. Carpenter in 1927, it is recognized as one of Park Avenue's most prestigious pre-war cooperatives. Comprised of 41 predominantly duplex homes, the building has magnificent architectural detail evocative of the elegance of old New York. Pets are welcome. Financing is not permitted. 2% flip tax.

Showings are Monday to Friday 9AM-4PM by appointment.