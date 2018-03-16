40 West 77th Street

Price improvement! Come home to this spacious, light and bright, high floor one-bedroom prewar co-op apartment located in the heart of the Upper West Side. Sweeping open southern views and high ceilings highlight the open, flowing nature of this wonderful space. This home features a generous layout with a modern kitchen, over-sized living room and bedroom, updated eat in kitchen, generous foyer, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, through the wall air conditioning, and great closet space. An oasis from the bustling Manhattan lifestyle, this home is nestled on a serene tree-lined block adjacent to the Museum of Natural History, yet is convenient to transportation, boutiques, entertainment and dining. 40 West 77 Street is an elegant, landmarked, impeccably well run full-service co-op with a friendly staff, full-time doorman, beautiful lobby, bike room, storage (subject to availability) and central laundry. The building welcomes pets and is pied-a-terre friendly.