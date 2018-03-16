157 West 57th Street

Perfectly situated on the 67th Floor of the most prestigious condominium on Billionaire's Row, this 4,116-square foot trophy residence has been completely upgraded by world renowned architectural and design innovators, DHD. The epitome of luxury, 67B offers the most breathtaking views of Central Park, the Hudson River and all points south, east, north and west. With three bedrooms and three and half bathrooms, this residence boasts soaring ceilings which are complemented by panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows and dramatic vistas. Upon walking in, one finds a picturesque windowed entrance gallery overlooking Central Park with custom marble slab flooring. Off the gallery is the Grand Salon which spans over 42-feet with two walls of windows providing a centerpiece for this architectural masterpiece. This room offers the ideal setting for formal entertaining with captivating panoramic views of Central Park and the iconic Manhattan skyline which includes the Chrysler and Empire State buildings to the South and the Hudson River to the West. This Grand Salon, complemented by custom built ins and bookshelves, is finished in Venetian plaster including the ceiling as well as ebonized solid white oak and custom bronze paneling. There is a magnificent sculpted ceiling vault on the southern section of the room creating a dramatic setting for dining which is further heightened by hand painted white gold leaf on the east wall. For large scale entertaining the Grand Salon has a custom wet bar with a sink which is accompanied by storage, a refrigerator and freezer drawers. Adjacent, one finds the windowed eat-in kitchen facing south with picturesque views of the river, skyline and Empire State Building. Lined with Smallbone custom cabinets, the kitchen boasts an ebonized white oak built in desk with a leather work surface and metal trim along with custom cabinets. This kitchen has state-of-the-art Miele professional appliances which include two refrigerator/freezers, two convection ovens, a five-burner vented range, a grill, a griddle, a warming drawer, a dishwasher and coffee system as well as a Subzero wine refrigerator and a built-in Wolf microwave. There is also a small wall on the center island which provides privacy for the chef. Next is a powder room finished in onyx with a custom specialty wall and ceiling paint treatment. The epic corner master suite faces north and east with stunning panoramic views of Central Park and both rivers, illuminating the room with tons of sunlight throughout the day. There is a lavish windowed walk-in dressing room which is encompassed by custom white oak paneling and includes a built in safe. The beautiful en-suite corner master bathroom is lined with windows accompanied by radiant heat coming from the floors, an enormous walk in shower which is also windowed, a deep soaking bathtub and two water closets. The bathroom is finished with marble slabbed floors and electric shades. The remaining two bedroom suites are also windowed with breathtaking views, each with two closets and en-suite bathrooms containing a separate shower and bathtub. The laundry room has a LG vented washer/dryer along with a sink and tons of storage. There is a hallway utility closet which also boasts an abundance of storage space. The highest quality finishes were used throughout the home including a Lutron lighting system, automated shading and drapes with Lutron controls, invisible speakers in the ceiling of the Grand Salon and Master bedroom, an upgraded five-zone HVAC system, rich hardwood flooring and gorgeous fixtures by Dornbracht. This custom unit is a one-of-a-kind residence with a level of luxury that is rarely seen in New York City. Residents have exclusive a-la-carte access to the five-star hotel services and amenities of the Park Hyatt. These spectacular amenities include a full-time doorman and concierge, a fitness center, a triple-height indoor swimming pool overlooking Carnegie Hall, a library with a billiards table, The Living Room Bar and Lounge, 24-hour room service and in-residence meal preparation and catering, duplex spa services at Spa Nalai, housekeeping, dry cleaning and laundry service, a business center, multilingual hotel staff, a screening and performance room, and valet parking.