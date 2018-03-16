高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥26,989,656
Midtown East, New York, NY, 10017 - United States

100 United Nations Plaza

约¥26,989,656
原货币价格 $4,260,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室
  • 2582
    平方英尺
  • $3,590
    管理费

房产描述

A gut-renovated corner condo graced with sublime finishes and captivating
views of the East River and the city skyline, this stunning 4-bedroom,
4.5-bathroom apartment is a masterpiece of urban luxury and design. Features
of the home include gorgeous hardwood floors from Mirage, huge floor-to-
ceiling windows, handcrafted doors, an in-home washer/dryer, LED-compatible
lighting, brand new HVAC units and thermostats, exposure to the north, south,
and east, and a pair of private wrap-around balconies.

Beyond a closet-adorned entryway the home flows into a luminous, open-concept
living room, dining room, and kitchen. The space is outfitted with recessed
lighting and has easy access both to one of the balconies as well as an
immaculate powder room. The custom all-white kitchen is equipped with a
massive eat-in island, handmade kitchen cabinetry, sleek marble countertops, a
marble backsplash, and a suite of fully-integrated high-end appliances from
Miele, Wolf, and Sub-Zero.

Each of the home’s 4 spacious bedrooms come with private closets as well as
full en-suite bathrooms finished with marble walls and stainless steel
fixtures. The master bedroom possesses an immense walk-in closet, access to a
private balcony, and a spa-like en-suite with dual vanity sinks, brass
fixtures, marble walls, countertops, and floors, and a cavernous walk-in
shower with a rain showerhead.

100 United Nations Plaza is a luxury condominium situated on a quiet, tree-
lined street in Turtle Bay. The building offers residents a host of deluxe
amenities and landscaped common spaces. These include a 24-hour doorman and
concierge, an on-site garage, a 5,000 sq. ft. fitness center, an entertainment
space, a business meeting room, and a beautiful courtyard and plaza. The
building is close to a number of restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops, and is a
few blocks away from the 4/5/6/7/E/M subway lines. Pets are welcome.

房产特征

  • 电梯
  • 门房
  • 礼宾服务
  • 专用阳台
  • 花园
  • 庭院
  • 阳台
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月26日

联系方式

分部：
Soho
代理经纪:
Ryan Serhant
646.480.7665

