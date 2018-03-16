A gut-renovated corner condo graced with sublime finishes and captivating views of the East River and the city skyline, this stunning 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom apartment is a masterpiece of urban luxury and design. Features of the home include gorgeous hardwood floors from Mirage, huge floor-to- ceiling windows, handcrafted doors, an in-home washer/dryer, LED-compatible lighting, brand new HVAC units and thermostats, exposure to the north, south, and east, and a pair of private wrap-around balconies.
Beyond a closet-adorned entryway the home flows into a luminous, open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen. The space is outfitted with recessed lighting and has easy access both to one of the balconies as well as an immaculate powder room. The custom all-white kitchen is equipped with a massive eat-in island, handmade kitchen cabinetry, sleek marble countertops, a marble backsplash, and a suite of fully-integrated high-end appliances from Miele, Wolf, and Sub-Zero.
Each of the home’s 4 spacious bedrooms come with private closets as well as full en-suite bathrooms finished with marble walls and stainless steel fixtures. The master bedroom possesses an immense walk-in closet, access to a private balcony, and a spa-like en-suite with dual vanity sinks, brass fixtures, marble walls, countertops, and floors, and a cavernous walk-in shower with a rain showerhead.
100 United Nations Plaza is a luxury condominium situated on a quiet, tree- lined street in Turtle Bay. The building offers residents a host of deluxe amenities and landscaped common spaces. These include a 24-hour doorman and concierge, an on-site garage, a 5,000 sq. ft. fitness center, an entertainment space, a business meeting room, and a beautiful courtyard and plaza. The building is close to a number of restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops, and is a few blocks away from the 4/5/6/7/E/M subway lines. Pets are welcome.