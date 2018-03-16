房产描述

A gut-renovated corner condo graced with sublime finishes and captivating

views of the East River and the city skyline, this stunning 4-bedroom,

4.5-bathroom apartment is a masterpiece of urban luxury and design. Features

of the home include gorgeous hardwood floors from Mirage, huge floor-to-

ceiling windows, handcrafted doors, an in-home washer/dryer, LED-compatible

lighting, brand new HVAC units and thermostats, exposure to the north, south,

and east, and a pair of private wrap-around balconies.



Beyond a closet-adorned entryway the home flows into a luminous, open-concept

living room, dining room, and kitchen. The space is outfitted with recessed

lighting and has easy access both to one of the balconies as well as an

immaculate powder room. The custom all-white kitchen is equipped with a

massive eat-in island, handmade kitchen cabinetry, sleek marble countertops, a

marble backsplash, and a suite of fully-integrated high-end appliances from

Miele, Wolf, and Sub-Zero.



Each of the home’s 4 spacious bedrooms come with private closets as well as

full en-suite bathrooms finished with marble walls and stainless steel

fixtures. The master bedroom possesses an immense walk-in closet, access to a

private balcony, and a spa-like en-suite with dual vanity sinks, brass

fixtures, marble walls, countertops, and floors, and a cavernous walk-in

shower with a rain showerhead.



100 United Nations Plaza is a luxury condominium situated on a quiet, tree-

lined street in Turtle Bay. The building offers residents a host of deluxe

amenities and landscaped common spaces. These include a 24-hour doorman and

concierge, an on-site garage, a 5,000 sq. ft. fitness center, an entertainment

space, a business meeting room, and a beautiful courtyard and plaza. The

building is close to a number of restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops, and is a

few blocks away from the 4/5/6/7/E/M subway lines. Pets are welcome.