37 Warren Street Apt 7c

An artful elegance pervades in this perfectly designed, immediately available, triple-mint 3-bedroom Tribeca loft with a floor plan that delivers generous proportions, winged bedrooms, 8 windows and East/West exposures. This high-floor loft is both impressive and functional with its expansive living space, high-quality finishes, approx. 10 high ceilings, gallery-sized walls for art and original steel column adding character to the dramatic entry. The artistic walnut wood built-in bench in the foyer, custom media cabinetry in the living area, dark 5 oak wood flooring and serene color palette all blend beautifully to evoke a relaxed modernism throughout. The dining area is perfect for gracious entertaining. The windowed kitchen designed by Molteni features grey oak millwork, an oversized farm-house sink, a Viking-burner gas cook-top with vented hood, Subzero refrigerator and wine cooler, Miele dishwasher and bar dining. The sumptuous master suite makes for a serene retreat. The master bath is outfitted with a free-standing cast iron deep soaking tub, dual sinks with teak cabinetry, rain shower and Calcutta marble. There are two more generous sized bedrooms, second bathroom designed as a full and half bath, laundry room with full-size LG washer/ dryer and laundry sink, 8 closets, custom lighting, audio/visual wiring and multi-zoned climate control. Storage room included with the sale.Warren Lofts, circa 1931, is one of the finest art deco buildings reimagined as a boutique condo with a spectacular lobby and magnificent green landscaped wall. Amenities include: doorman, fitness center, playroom, roof garden and bike room. Convenient to all subway lines, Hudson River Park, Tribecas Arts Center, pre-schools, public schools and the best retail shopping. Fine dining establishments such as Nobu, Locanda Verde and more call this Tribeca neighborhood home. Designed by Yael Weiss Interiors, this loft offers a modernist vision with move-in ready.



