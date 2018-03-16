555 West 59th Street Apt 14c

New To Market!This sophisticated high floor one bedroom, one bath at the Element Condominium is in turnkey condition ready for a new owner!Upon entering this sun flooded home you will be graced by floor to ceiling windows, in both the master suite and living room, bringing in ample light through the Southern exposure.Unparalleled features and finishes such as: high ceilings, new wide plank oak hardwood floors, state of the art kitchen with Sub-Zero & Bosch appliances and Caesar Stone counter tops with a breakfast bar make this home ideal for entertaining and intimate gatherings alike. The beautifully finished bathroom comes with marble countertops, limestone floors, and a soaking tub. This luxurious unit also comes with a washer and dryer.Close proximity to Lincoln and Time Warner Center where one can find the city's best dining, shopping, performing art centers and schools, makes the Element a stand out residence. The Element is a premier full service condominium building with five stars amenities that include: a dramatic lobby entrance, a 60 feet lap pool with a separate childrens pool, luxurious whirlpool, massage and treatment room, Fitness center, Yoga/Pilates studio and indoor basketball and squash courts. With approximately 12,000 SF of outdoor space including its own great lawn, social lounge and meditation garden and a childrens playroom with adjoining outdoor playground, this resort-like building should not be missed. A bike room and on-site third party garage are available. Pet friendly!This is an excellent fulltime, pied- a- terre or investment property that we invite you to visit!



