高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New York, United States - ¥44,032,420
免费询盘

New York, 10012 - United States

Greenhouse Condo, 95 Greene Street

约¥44,032,420
原货币价格 $6,950,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2752
    平方英尺 (1070.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Welcome home to this PRIVATE Masterpiece of a Penthouse complete with top of the line finishes and a WOW factor that never fades! Look up. Look around. This palatial loft is located in the belly of SOHO, Greene Street between Prince and Spring in a gorgeous prime cast iron boutique condo building built in the 1860's situated on the most sought after cobble stone block and surrounded by the best luxury retail such as Christian Dior, Sonos, Tiffany's, Louis Vuitton, the nicest galleries, and trendiest bars/restaurants in the world.
This E line unit has the ultimate spread of what a Penthouse apartment needs in Soho. An impressive entry way, perfectly laid out 2 bedrooms on the lower level with a living room built for hosting, entertaining or unwinding your day. The space also has a dedicated laundry room on the lower level. Making your way up the elegant staircase puts you at the start of the master bedroom that is flooded with light and opens up to a terrace that is private and enclosed. There is potential for the master bedroom to open up more as the E line unit already has roof rights to extra space - see floorplan. The final compliment to this exquisite residence is the private roof terrace with Jacuzzi tub.
This unit can be sold along with the AB line, please inquire for more details...

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: 2990946

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Ariel Cohen
2123376170

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Ariel Cohen
2123376170

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_