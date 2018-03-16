Greenhouse Condo, 95 Greene Street

房产描述

Welcome home to this PRIVATE Masterpiece of a Penthouse complete with top of the line finishes and a WOW factor that never fades! Look up. Look around. This palatial loft is located in the belly of SOHO, Greene Street between Prince and Spring in a gorgeous prime cast iron boutique condo building built in the 1860's situated on the most sought after cobble stone block and surrounded by the best luxury retail such as Christian Dior, Sonos, Tiffany's, Louis Vuitton, the nicest galleries, and trendiest bars/restaurants in the world.

This E line unit has the ultimate spread of what a Penthouse apartment needs in Soho. An impressive entry way, perfectly laid out 2 bedrooms on the lower level with a living room built for hosting, entertaining or unwinding your day. The space also has a dedicated laundry room on the lower level. Making your way up the elegant staircase puts you at the start of the master bedroom that is flooded with light and opens up to a terrace that is private and enclosed. There is potential for the master bedroom to open up more as the E line unit already has roof rights to extra space - see floorplan. The final compliment to this exquisite residence is the private roof terrace with Jacuzzi tub.

This unit can be sold along with the AB line, please inquire for more details...